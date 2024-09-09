US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that, in the past 24 hours, its forces successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

“It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted to social media site X.

The US Army’s statement comes a day after the Houthi rebels claimed they had shot down an American MQ-9 aircraft in Yemen.

A US defense official told Russia’s TASS news agency that the US cannot confirm the claims.

"We are aware of this reporting and currently have received no reports of any DOD assets being downed or damaged," the US official said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza, launching drones towards southern Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. They have since carried out several rounds of strikes against Houthi targets.