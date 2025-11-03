Ali Mohammad Naini, a spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, says that there was no sabotage in the Israeli operation that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was in Iran on July 31, 2024.

In an interview with Iranian television, Naini said that the assassination was carried out when a missile was launched at the window of the room where Haniyeh was staying, while he was having a conversation with the person who launched the deadly missile.

According to Naini, the assassins tracked Haniyeh's location by tracking his mobile phone and tablet.

Referring to the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which took place in June 2025, Naini said that Israel currently does not have the ability to start a war - not only due to a lack of ammunition, but also due to a lack of technology and the weakness of its air defense system.

Naini added that at present there are no signs of new strategic capabilities that might allow Israel to set new goals in a military conflict or significantly strengthen its deterrent force.