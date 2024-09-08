The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Saturday night ordered the release of Noa Goldenberg, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of throwing sand at Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to a two-day house arrest.

Judge Menachem (Mario) Klein ruled that Goldenberg will post bail and will be prohibited from contacting Minister Ben Gvir for 30 days.

The judge wrote at the end of his ruling, "It is true that after the destruction of the Temple it was determined that the prophecy has been given to fools, but a few months before the Islamo-Nazi attack on the communities surrounding Gaza, I warned that if 'we do not depend on each other, we will end up hanging next to one another'. It is hoped that this time my words will be heard and taken into consideration by everyone."

Goldenberg, 27, was arrested on the beach in Tel Aviv and, according to reports, was documented outside the police station with her hands and feet in handcuffs. The police had asked to extend her detention by one day. Goldenberg is accused of disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer in carrying out his duties and assaulting a public official. Demonstrators who brought sand and pictures of Minister Ben Gvir showed up outside the court and threw sand on his pictures.

Noa's mother, Sharon, said after the ruling, "I am glad that the judge listened to the position of attorney Nir Alfasa who did an excellent job. My daughter, Noa,is coming home. Justice prevailed, there was no justification for this arrest. Thanks to the people from all over the country who called, to the Knesset members, not to the Ministers. Everyone who helped - a lot of people helped us, and this happened thanks to the support of everyone here. May democracy win. I'm waiting for when I get to hug her."