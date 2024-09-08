A Jewish shepherd was severely attacked with clubs by Bedouins in the pastures surrounding Mevo'ot Yericho.

The shepherd was injured and evacuated for medical treatment, and later arrived at the Binyamin police station to file a complaint. The police arrived at the scene and arrested several Bedouin for questioning.

The Bedouin, who were armed with clubs, are believed to come from the Bedouin village of Marjaat, which is partially located within the jurisdiction of the Mevo'ot Yericho settlement. The shepherd called for help, and only when the Bedouin noticed the herd owner and the security forces that had been summoned to the scene did they leave the shepherd alone.

Residents of Mevo'ot Yericho claimed that the attack was preceded by incitement from left-wing activists that has intensified in recent days and focused on the shepherds in the area. The town referred to a number of posts published in the past week by the extreme left-wing activist Guy Hirschfeld, in which he filmed the shepherd and called him a terrorist.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu legal aid organization, which is representing the victim, stated, "This event is an actual lynching, which must be urgently addressed by security forces. Justice must be served to the rioters. Such an incident could have ended in murder, as has already happened. The deterrence must be sharp and painful, and long prison sentences must be imposed on the rioters."

"The incitement on social networks by left-wing activists is translated by the Bedouin into severe violence against Jewish shepherds," said the farm owner. "We were very close to a second event like what happened to Binyamin Achimeir, God forbid."