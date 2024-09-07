The IAF on Saturday conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center in the northern Gaza Strip.

With the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck the command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the “Amr Ibn al-As” School.

The center was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

The IDF stressed, "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities."

"The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel."

On Friday evening, the IAF, operating with the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center.

The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the “Halima al-Sa'diyya” School in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the statement.

Hamas terrorists used the command and control center to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, the IDF added.