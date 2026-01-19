IDF troops operating Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip identified two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated one terrorist in order to remove the threat.

In an additional incident, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified three terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the troops fired toward the terrorists and eliminated one of them in order to remove the threat.

The IDF stressed that "troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."