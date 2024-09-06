National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a request that the defeat of terrorism in Judea and Samaria be included in the list of goals for the war in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir stated in his letter that the October 7 massacre occurred because of what he called the 'major Conceptzia' which he believes led to the situation in which Israel is under threat from multiple fronts, including in Judea and Samaria.

"Unfortunately," Ben-Gvir wrote, "on this front the 'Conceptzia' still exists almost in its entirety. PA residents are allowed freedom of movement and the terrorist organizations are strengthening significantly."

"This is reflected in the recent sharp increase in attempts by the various terrorist organizations to carry out deadly attacks by various means, including when in a deadly shooting attack that happened on Sunday, three Israeli policemen were murdered at the Tarqumiya checkpoint," he said.\

"In light of the above, I would like to make a principled and critical decision at the upcoming cabinet meeting, which will need to be expressed in immediate operative tools, according to which the defeat of Hamas and the other terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria will serve the purposes of the war," Ben-Gvir concluded.