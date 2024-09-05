A report in Der Spiegel on Thursday revealed that Iran recently enlisted members of criminal organizations to carry out terror attacks against Jewish institutions in Germany and France.

While intelligence forces foiled most attacks, the report notes that one cell already allegedly committed arson attacks in France. In addition, the cell carried out surveillance for the Iranian regime on targets in Germany.

According to the report, one of the cell members, who has since been arrested in France, visited Berlin to spy on an attorney who represents Israeli clients. He also followed an Israeli family in Munich and filmed the area using his phone.

The cell was led by a wealthy drug dealer. It was responsible for arson attacks on four Israeli-owned businesses in southern France between December 28th and January 3rd.

Terror threats on Israelis and Jews abroad, particularly in Europe, have been on the rise since the war in Gaza began and especially since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. On Thursday morning, a gunman opened fire outside the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany.

Security forces eliminated the suspect, an 18-year-old living in Austria who was already known to security authorities as an Islamist.