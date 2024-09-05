An attempted shooting attack took place Thursday morning near the Israeli Consulate in Munich, Germany.

No one was injured, and the shooter, who seemed to be operating alone, was neutralized.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Consulate is closed Thursday to commemorate the massacre of Israeli athletes in Munich. None of the Consulate staff were injured and the shooter was neutralized by German authorities, who are managing the incident.

Local police reported a "major operation underway near ​​Breinerstrasse and Karolinenplatz square. Incident occurs on anniversary of 1972 Munich Olympics attack, in which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered."