Israeli journalist and resident of Kiryat Shmona in the north, Menachem Horowitz, criticized the conduct of the war in the north of Israel and suggested that the military and political echelons give Nasrallah an ultimatum.

"What I wrote is very harsh," Horowitz started to explain his tweet that he wrote after hearing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, in which he criticized him, saying: "I heard the Prime Minister talk tonight and I told Techiya that there is no chance that we will be returning to Kiryat Shmone in the coming months, maybe even in the coming years. This is just my interpretation and I hope I am wrong."

In an interview to Kan Reshet Bet, Horowitz spoke about the security situation in the north: "As long as we are in Gaza and Nasrallah continues to fire on the northern communities, there is no way we will return home soon. It could take days, and it could be years.”

He suggested a way to end the security tensions: "We should simply declare a unilateral ceasefire, tell Nasrallah that in four days Israel is going to stop shelling and shooting in Lebanon. You fire one missile at Israel and from that minute onwards, we limit the water supply to Beirut. The Israeli Air Force knows where those strategic sites are located in Lebanon.”

Horowitz was also asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu: "We haven’t had one for many years. Back then, several times Netanyahu offered me to serve as the head of the national foreign policy board, but I refused for personal reasons."

Will the residents of Kiryat Shmona return to their homes if his proposal is put into practice? "I will be the first to return. I go there once every two weeks to see that my house is still standing. The two Torah scrolls that I have inside my house; I left them there after I asked Rabbis and they told me that my house will be protected thanks to these Torah scrolls."