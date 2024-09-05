Over the past night, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF aircrafts conducted a targeted strike on terrorists who operated in a Command and Control Center used by the Hamas terrorist organizations and the Islamic Jihad, which was embedded in the humanitarian area in Deir al-Balah.

The Command and Control Center was used by the terrorists as a terror infrastructure from which terror attacks were planned and directed against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The strike was conducted to remove an immediate threat.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law and operate from within civilian infrastructure, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for their terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations and in defense of the State of Israel.