On Thursday, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF aircraft conducted a precise strike on a command and control center used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, which was embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Deir al-Balah. The strike was conducted to remove an immediate threat in the area.

A number of terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including two battalion commanders belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror group.

One of the commanders was identified as terrorist Abdallah Khatib, commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Deir al-Balah Battalion, who commanded the terrorist activity of the battalion during the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel. He also advanced and carried out terror attacks against the State of Israel, including anti-tank missile and mortar launches.

In addition, terrorist Hatem Abu Aljidian, commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Eastern Deir al-Balah Battalion, was eliminated. The terrorist advanced and carried out attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, including the designated Humanitarian Area, to carry out terrorist activity against the State of Israel.

Abdallah Khatib IDF spokesman