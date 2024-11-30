In recent months, Nahal Brigade soldiers have been operating in the Rafah area under the command of the Gaza Division.

Over the past week, the troops conducted searches near a hospital and a mosque in Rafah and located weapons, anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, ammunition, AK-47 rifles, grenades, military vests, and more.

Terrorists and terrorist infrastructure were targeted in precise strikes led by the brigade’s Fire Control Center. In one of the strikes, the troops eliminated a terrorist cell that had placed explosive devices in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, the IAF, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate struck a ready-to-launch launching site, directed toward southern Israel, in the Humanitarian area in Deir al Balah.

After the strike, rockets were seen flying from the struck launching site. The rockets did not cross into Israeli territory.

The IDF clarified that, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence."

"This is another example of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip exploiting the civilian infrastructure and the Humanitarian area," the IDF noted. "The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations that use the Humanitarian area as cover."