Overnight (Tuesday), with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on a terrorist who served in a central position.

The terrorist was operating inside a command and control center, which previously had served as a school in Daraj Tuffah, and was used by the terrorist to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Additionally, with direction from IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted precise strikes on several terror targets, including Hamas terrorist operatives, in Khan Yunis and Deir al Balah overnight.

Over the past day, the IDF and ISA struck more than 50 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, anti-tank fire positions, and Hamas military structures.

The IDF stressed, "Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."