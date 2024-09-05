British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday defended his government's partial suspension of arms exports to Israel as "a legal decision", AFP reported.

Starmer said that Monday's announcement to suspend 30 of 350 arms exports licenses did not signify a change in UK support for Israel's right to self-defense and argued that allies "understand" the UK's move.

"This is a difficult issue, I recognize that, but it's a legal decision, not a policy decision," Starmer told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament.

He said the decision was taken following a review by the foreign ministry into Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We will of course stand by Israel's right to self-defense but it's important that we are committed to the international rule of law," Starmer added.

The ban, announced by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, was criticized by Israeli officials, as well as by Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi of Britain, who said that “this announcement feeds the falsehood that Israel is in breach of International Humanitarian Law, when in fact it is going to extraordinary lengths to uphold it. Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies. It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the British decision as "shameful".

Starmer also denied that the move indicated a spilt with the United States. On Tuesday, a senior British government official told The Times that the US privately warned Britain against suspending arms sales to Israel, citing concerns such a move could damage attempts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

On Monday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said London had informed Washington of its move before it was announced.

"We'll let other nations decide for themselves if they're going to support Israel and to what degree," Kirby told reporters. "That's what sovereignty is all about."