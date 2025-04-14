Last Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted several Jewish children at his official residence and spoke with them about Pesach (Passover) customs.

One girl told him that she liked when the Afikoman matzah was taken. Another boy said he was happy "to have a meal with family, friends and other people you like."

Starmer said he was going to play role reversal, as the youngest child at the table always asks the questions on Seder night, but now he was going to ask the questions. He quizzed the children on Pesach traditions - why they eat only unleavened bread, or bitter herbs.

One boy asked the Prime Minister if he had always dreamed of being prime minister. Starmer replied: "When I was your age, the job I wanted was to be a professional footballer."