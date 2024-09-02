British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced Monday that the UK would be suspending some of its arms sales to Israel.

Lammy made the announcement in Parliament and said that more details of the move would be announced soon.

About 30 out of 150 arms sales licenses will be affected by the move, which comes less than two days after six Israeli hostages were found murdered by their Hamas captors in a tunnel underneath Rafah.

"Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licences," Lammy said. "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo."

He quoted British law as stating that "the government will not issue export licences if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. It is with regret that I inform the House today, the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law."