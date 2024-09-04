Earlier this week, Border Police officers operated at the A'zaim Crossing near Jerusalem, to thwart terror and prevent the infiltration of Palestinian Authority Arabs into pre-1967 Israel.

During the operation, the officers identified a suspicious vehicle traveling towards the crossing from the direction of Judea and Samaria. Attached to the vehicle's mirror was a yellow ribbon used to signal remembrance of the hostages, and inside the vehicle was an air freshener in the shape of an Israeli flag.

The vehicle, which aroused the officers' suspicions, was ordered to stop for inspection. During the inspection, it was found that the driver was a Palestinian Authority woman who did not hold a permit to enter pre-1967 Israel.

Along with the driver were three additional Palestinian Authority Arab infiltrators, and beside them were Israeli flags, a kippah (skullcap), and a wig. The officers also found an additional Arab infiltrator in the trunk of the car, along with Palestinian Authority license plates.

Following a system check, it became clear that the original Palestinian Authority license plates had been replaced by stolen Israeli license plates, taken from a vehicle which was removed from the road.

The five Arab infiltrators were arrested and their vehicle confiscated as part of the investigation. Indictments have been filed against them.