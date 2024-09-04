The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a hostile UAV that approached Israel from the east overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.

Moreover, the IAF struck a rocket launcher in the area of Zabqin in southern Lebanon that had been used to carry out launches toward Israel.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarchouba, Aalma El Chaeb and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.