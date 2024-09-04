The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other members of the organization in connection with the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City includes charges of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, according to The Associated Press.

The Hamas members are targeted for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murdering of Americans during the October 7 attack, reported ABC News.

The criminal complaint names six members of Hamas' leadership structure and details extensively their terrorist activities on behalf of the group.

Other Hamas leaders charged include the group’s former political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was recently eliminated in Tehran; Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas’ armed wing in Gaza who helped plan last year’s attack and was eliminated by Israel in March; Khaled Mashaal, another Haniyeh deputy and a former leader of the group; Mohammed al-Masri and Ali Baraka.

“The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement. “These actions will not be our last.”