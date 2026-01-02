Former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Friday attended the funeral of Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amit Sa’ar, former head of the Research Division in the IDF Intelligence Directorate, who passed away at the age of 47 after a serious illness.

Eulogizing Sa’ar, Kochavi referred to the events of October 7, saying: “You assessed correctly, warned in time and with precision, on countless occasions throughout your various roles. I, and many others, know and remember this. But the extensive knowledge, experience, and talent did not stand by you and the Research Division in the most important event of all."

He added, “From the very first moment, you took responsibility, and at the same time continued to function and provide high-quality intelligence that enabled the IDF to achieve exceptional accomplishments across multiple arenas."

Kochavi described Sa’ar as “an outstanding intelligence officer, a pillar and a foundation." He continued: “In a moment, the gravestone will be set. It will symbolize many things, but it will also symbolize that even the very best can make mistakes. This is one expression of the complexity of the investigation ahead and its challenges. It must be conducted by a state commission of inquiry-independent, unbiased, and composed of professionals who will examine all aspects with a long-term perspective. Another critical test for the commission is that those who appear before it will feel they can trust it and its intentions."

Head of the Intelligence Directorate Maj.-Gen. Shlomi Binder also delivered a eulogy, saying: “Amit was a symbol of judgment, depth, and knowledge-knowledge whose fragile and elusive nature he understood, with a humility that drives constant learning and improvement."

Binder noted that Sa’ar’s influence was felt in every forum. “His insistence on presenting his professional assessment was an asset to his commanders and to Israel’s decision-makers over recent decades. Truth and the good of the state were always at the forefront of his considerations-every decision, every statement, and every assessment."

Addressing the failure of October 7th, Binder said it was “a moment of heartbreak for Amit and for all of us, a moment when deeply held concepts collapsed at once, and the unbearable cost of failure was revealed. It was a pain Amit carried with him until the end of his life."

Binder added that Sa’ar believed “everything-absolutely everything-must be done to achieve victory in the war, defeat Hamas, and return our hostages. A war Amit saw as existential, one whose outcome will ensure our future existence in the Land of Israel."

Upon landing in Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also paid tribute to Sa'ar, writing: “My wife Sara and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sa’ar family on the untimely passing of Brig.-Gen. Amit Sa’ar, of blessed memory, who served as head of the Research Division in the Intelligence Directorate and took part in the most sensitive security discussions at the beginning of the war until he fell ill. Amit devoted decades to Israel’s security. He was an upright and dedicated officer, who expressed his views without fear, clearly and articulately."