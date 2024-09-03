MKs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot will hold a press conference on Tuesday evening in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on the "Philadelphi Corridor."

The two will issue a statement to the media "refuting Netanyahu's arguments and reveal the truth about the Corridor and the plan for the return of the hostages," it was reported on their behalf.

Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi responded that the two are strengthening Yahya Sinwar. "Gantz and Eisenkot: tonight at 20:30 we will strengthen Sinwar and weaken Israel. You should be ashamed of yourselves! Take Gallant with you and stay at home. Stop weakening the spirit of the people."

Knesset member Hanoch Milwidsky suggested that the two change their mind about giving the statement: "Good evening to Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. You will end up being the greatest people in the world if you decide that it is actually not worthwhile. Two former chiefs of staff do not go on air in the midst of stubborn negotiations with Hamas, in order to damage Israel's position, even if they don't agree with the country’s position. You said that you put Israel first – now is the time. Otherwise you will just end up being a pale version of Ofer Cassif."

As mentioned, the two are expected to comment on Netanyahu’s announcement last night about Israel's insistence on holding on to the Philadelphi Corridor. Netanyahu said: "They ask if it's so bad, why didn't you capture the Philadelphi? And the answer is that we fought in a series of military operations, but there was no national and international legitimacy to take control of it again."

"They tell me to leave and then we'll come back, I've already been in that situation. If we leave – we won't come back," added the Prime Minister and emphasized that "the axis of evil needs the Philadelphi Corridor. I insist that we stay there. We must make this a fact."

He noted that "we only felt a change in the war when we entered the Philadelphi Corridor. For months Hamas did not budge in negotiations for a deal. The first crack came after we entered Rafah and the Corridor. I will not be flexible on a point about which I need to insist, and I will not insist where I need to be flexible."

According to Netanyahu, "the war in Gaza will end when Hamas no longer controls Gaza, militarily and politically."