A protester who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of spray-painting the words "Bibi is a murderer" on a security vehicle of the Prime Minister's convoy was released under restrictive conditions on Monday.

According to a report on Walla!, the woman claimed during her interrogation that she came to protest the murder of the six hostages by Hamas and that she did not know that the vehicle which was vandalized was an Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) vehicle used by the Prime Minister's convoy.

Among the conditions of release imposed on her by a court: She must stay 300 meters away from the Prime Minister's Residence on Azza Street in Jerusalem for 30 days and is banned from damaging other people's property for 90 days.

On Monday evening, protesters arrived for a demonstration in the vicinity of ​​the Likud headquarters in Metzudat Ze'ev in Tel Aviv and near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

During the protests, clashes erupted between police forces and demonstrators, with the police threatening to use a water cannon.

The police said that six protesters were arrested in Jerusalem, five of whom, according to the police, tried to reach the closed compound near the Prime Minister's Residence using alternate routes, without success. These suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

The police also said that some of the protesters lit flares while crossing the fences of the approved protest compound.