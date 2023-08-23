Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's son, submitted to the court a request for a restraining order against an Israeli citizen on the grounds that the citizen is stalking him, according to Walla.

According to him, this is a "political activist from the radical left who began to pursue me throughout the country and the world while violating my privacy and with intent to harm, infringing on my personal security, and there is a real fear that he or someone on his behalf will harm the Netanyahu family."

Yair Netanyahu asked to order the activist's removal, as well as the removal of disturbing publications about himself by another activist.

His lawyer said, "A few weeks ago, a number of people began to follow and spy on him, and after a while it was discovered that all those who followed Mr. Netanyahu, are messengers of the same citizen, who even gave them his credit card so that they could finance their stay near the applicant anywhere in the world."

A similar request was submitted Wednesday by Knesset member Simcha Rothman and his wife. The court rejected the request for an immediate restraining order for 400 protest activists, but scheduled another hearing for next Sunday.

Rothman's request states that, "Recently, the respondents began to pursue the applicants, everywhere whether in Israel or in the world, infringing on their privacy and in actual persecution - and there is a real fear that the respondents who act in the most radical way will harm the applicants."

"During the last few days, the respondents carried out detective operations against the applicants and published personal information regarding the movements and location of the applicants, when the respondents wish to sabotage their private vacation in violation of the Privacy Protection Law," the request states.

Later in the request, Rothman's lawyer Uriel Nazri wrote: "The honorable court will be asked to order the closure of all the detective groups on WhatsApp and to prohibit real-time tracking, detectives or posting of location which are intended by their definition and stated purpose to trample on the privacy of the applicant and even worse of his family members."

The court has rejected Rothman's request.