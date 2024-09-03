Protesters on Monday evening arrived for a demonstration in the vicinity of ​​the Likud headquarters in Metzudat Ze'ev in Tel Aviv and near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

During the protests, clashes erupted between police forces and demonstrators, with the police threatening to use a water cannon.

The police said that six protesters were arrested in Jerusalem, five of whom, according to the police, tried to reach the closed compound near the Prime Minister's Residence using alternate routes, without success. These suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

The police also said that some of the protesters lit flares while crossing the fences of the approved protest compound.

Alongside this, demonstrators arrived at the Likud headquarters building on King George Street in Tel Aviv, where they also lit fires.