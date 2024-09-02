The second day of school may see light rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline, forecasters predicted.

Sunday, the first day of school, saw light rainfall in several locations in Israel.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in the mountains.

During the morning hours, there will be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline. Temperatures are expected to rise during the afternoon.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, no significant change in temperatures is expected, and the weather will by typical for the season.