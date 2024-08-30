Sirens were sounded on Friday evening in communities throughout northern Israel, warning of the firing of rockets and missiles towards the area.

The sirens were heard both in Galilee communities that were evacuated as well as ones that were not evacuated.

Soon after the sirens, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that IDF soldiers had earlier identified a number of terrorists entering a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

A short while later, the IAF struck the military structure in which the terrorists operated, the statement said.

Additionally, according to the statement, IDF artillery struck launching sites in the area of Chebaa, southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that IAF aircraft had struck a number of ready-to-use Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Maryamine and Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon, the statement added.

Overnight Thursday, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in southern Lebanon that posed a threat to the State of Israel.

As a result of one of the successful strikes on the launchers, several projectiles were identified toward Israeli territory.

One projectile crossed from Lebanon into the area of ​​Migdal Tefen and it fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. Sirens sounded in the area in accordance with protocol.

