The IAF on Friday evening struck a number of ready-to-use Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Maryamine and Yaroun in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Over the past day, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon, the statement added.

Overnight Thursday, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in southern Lebanon that posed a threat to the State of Israel.

As a result of one of the successful strikes on the launchers, several projectiles were identified toward Israeli territory.

One projectile crossed from Lebanon into the area of ​​Migdal Tefen and it fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. Sirens sounded in the area in accordance with protocol.

The rest of the launches did not cross into Israeli territory.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)