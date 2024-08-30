Three Arab-Israeli tourists and four Egyptian workers were injured on Friday during an altercation at a hotel in the Egyptian coastal town of Taba, AFP reported, citing Egyptian state-affiliated media.

According to a security source who spoke to Al-Qahera News, one of the workers sustained "serious injuries" and was being treated at the local hospital, along with three Arab Israeli tourists.

The fight reportedly erupted when hotel staff clashed with the tourists, who "attempted to obtain services from the hotel without charge," the channel reported.

Al-Qahera News, which is connected to state intelligence, stated that security authorities are currently investigating the incident.

A high-ranking security source dismissed reports from Israeli media that had characterized the altercation as a "stabbing operation."

Taba, where the incident took place, is a town located in South Sinai which is a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

Although Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and has played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, ties between Israel and Egypt have been formally cold, and Egypt's political elite remains hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

A 2015 poll found that Egyptians see Israel as the "most hostile" of their neighbors, despite the peace treaty.

In 2016, some Egyptians were outraged after an Israeli book was allowed into an international book fair in Cairo.

Despite this, Egyptian authorities in April arrested 10 activists who participated in a pro-Palestinian Arab protest in which they accused the government of contributing to the siege of Gaza and called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

