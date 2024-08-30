A farewell ceremony was held this week at the Samaria headquarters of the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

The ceremony recognized students from pre-military academies from around the country, who chose to spend their summer vacation volunteering with the organization in order to locate missing persons and save lives.

During the summer vacation, the students were dispatched together with fixed members of the organization to multiple regions of the country, to search for missing people considered to be in significant danger.

IDU Director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "We wish the dear volunteers who are returning to their studies and pre-military academies before their induction into the IDF a safe journey. May G-d protect you and may you succeed in all your endeavors."

"We are grateful to you for the past and the present for all that you have done with the IDU to save the missing, and we salute you also for the future. May you have success, for the sake of the people of Israel and for the sake of the cities of our God, ascend and prosper!"