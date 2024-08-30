On Friday morning, during the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police counterterrorism operation in the northern Samaria area, the forces identified a terrorist cell led by Wassem Hazem, the head of the Hamas terrorist organization in Jenin, in a vehicle in the area.

Following the identification, Israel Border Police forces, following precise ISA intelligence, encountered and eliminated Hazem. Hazem was involved in carrying out and directing shooting and bombing attacks, and continuously advanced terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria area.

Shortly afterward, an IDF aircraft eliminated two additional terrorists while they attempted to flee from the vehicle that they were inside with Wassem Hazem. Maysara Masharqa and Arafat Amer, two terrorist operatives in the Hamas terrorist organization in Jenin, operated under the command of Wassem Hazem and took part in shooting attacks against Israeli communities.

M16 rifles, a handgun, cartridges, explosives, gas grenades, and thousands of shekels worth of terrorist funds were found in the terrorists' vehicle and in their possession.

No IDF injuries were reported.