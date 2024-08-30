On Thursday, projectiles were launched from the area of Khan Yunis toward the area of Kissufim.

IDF artillery struck in the area from which the projectiles were launched and an IAF aircraft struck the structure from which the launches were carried out.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists who posed a threat to the troops and located large quantities of weapons in the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

The troops, using a drone, identified a terrorist cell in the area. The IAF then swiftly eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 30 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including launchers, military structures, terrorist infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, and more.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

