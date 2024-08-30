US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday said once again that the war in Gaza “must end” and said she would not change President Joe Biden’s policy on supplying weapons to Israel.

Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, were speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash in their first sit-down interview since accepting the Democratic nomination.

On the war in Gaza, Harris said, “We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out.”

Asked whether she would withhold some weapons shipment to Israel as many progressives have requested, Harris replied, “Let me be very clear: I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change.”

"October 7th - 1,200 were massacred. Many young people who were simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped. As I said then I say today: Israel has a right to defend itself - we would - and how it does so matters," she added.

Harris also said in the interview she would name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if elected, though she did not have a specific name in mind.

“I’ve got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse,” she said. “But I would, I think. I think it’s really important. I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican.”

Harris brushed off her rival Donald Trump’s questioning of her racial identity and when asked about it, replied, “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please.”