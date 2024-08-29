Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Iran and the IRGC of smuggling weapons into Judea and Samaria through the Jordanian border to foment violence and terrorism in the region.

Katz wrote in a post to X, "Iran is working to establish an eastern terror front against Israel through special units of the IRGC, involved in smuggling weapons, funding, and directing terror organizations."

"In the first stage, they smuggle weapons into the Kingdom of Jordan, mainly through the Syrian border, attempting to destabilize the regime and turn the Israel-Jordan border from a peaceful one into a volatile front," Katz said.

He wrote, "From there, the weapons are smuggled into Judea and Samaria, particularly into Palestinian refugee camps, where an Iranian-Hamas terror infrastructure is being established, following the proxy model they’ve set up in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. The Palestinian Authority is unable to confront this threat, which also endangers its existence."

The Foreign Minister stated, "Offensively, Israel must act decisively against the terror infrastructure being built on the ground, as we have already begun."

"Defensively, a security fence along the Israel-Jordan border must be constructed quickly to prevent an influx of advanced Iranian weapons.

"Furthermore, the U.S. and Western countries must strengthen the Kingdom of Jordan against Iranian subversion and enable it to defend its borders.

"All actions must be carried out with determination and speed, alongside tightening sanctions on the Iranian regime to curb its subversive activities," Katz concluded.