The police published footage on Thursday filmed by a camera mounted on the helmet of Border Police special operations officers during an operation in Judea and Samira which shows a close-quarters encounter between the officers and armed terrorists. The officers exchanged fire with the terrorists and eliminated them.

In addition, the police published footage of Judea and Samaria Border Police officers from the four battalions participating in the operation. The officers are seen arresting suspects and seizing weapons.

It was cleared for publication on Thursday that an IDF soldier was moderately wounded and a Yamam commando was lightly wounded during the joint IDF, ISA, and Border Police counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarm in the Menashe Brigade. During the operation, 12 terrorists were eliminated, more than 10 wanted suspects were apprehended, dozens of explosive devices were dismantled and weapons were confiscated.

The security forces dismantled dozens of explosive devices that were planted under the roads intended to be used in attacks on the forces, and terrorists were eliminated in IAF strikes and exchanges of fire.

During the counterterrorism activity, the soldiers apprehended terror suspects and located and confiscated weapons, including M-16 assault rifles, ammunition, and additional military equipment.