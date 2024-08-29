A UAV that approached Israel from Syrian territory on Thursday morning was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

The aircraft did not cross into Israeli territory, and no injuries were reported.

Additionally, earlier on Thursday, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery also fired to remove a threat in the area of Yarine in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the IAF struck a number of Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in the area of Ain El Tineh in Lebanese territory.

After identifying terrorists operating in a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, the IAF struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.

The IAF struck Hezbollah observation posts in the areas of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.