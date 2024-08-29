Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Wednesday criticized three major US airlines for the continued suspension of flights to Israel, stating they are “effectively boycotting” the country.

In a letter to the CEOs of American, Delta and United Airlines quoted by The Hill, Torres said the “prolonged” suspension of the airlines’ flights to Israel has made air travel to Israel less accessible and more expensive.”

“The lack of competition has made air travel to Israel less available and less affordable, putting customers at the mercy of a de facto monopoly that can easily gouge prices with impunity,” Torres wrote to American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, Delta CEO Ed Bastian and United CEO Scott Kirby, according to The Hill.

Torres noted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not issued a travel ban to Israel since Hamas’ October 7 attacks, as it did in 2014 for 36 hours for US carriers traveling to Ben Gurion Airport.

“It is one thing to temporarily suspend air travel to Israel on security grounds as defined by the FAA. But to unilaterally suspend air travel indefinitely until mid-2025, as American Airlines has done, has the practical effect of a boycott,” he wrote.

American Airlines last week announced it would be suspending flights to Israel through late March of 2025, with a spokesperson for the airline saying that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines announced on the same day that it is extending its suspension of Tel Aviv flights until October 31.

The US airlines are among a host of airlines that suspended flights to and from Israel in October of 2023.

Earlier this week, multiple airlines announced that they will resume flights to Israel, though none of them are US-based airlines.

Among the airlines to resume flights are Wizz Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad, Air France and British Airways.