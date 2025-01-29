Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) welcomed reports that US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today calling for the deportation of non-citizens who support the Hamas terrorist organization or commit crimes during anti-Israel protests.

"If you’re a student who is here on a visa and you’re breaking laws, committing crimes, and aligning with terrorist organizations that seek the destruction of the United States, you should have your visa revoked," Torres stated.

"A visa is not a right but a privilege, and that privilege, once abused, should be revoked," he said.

Earlier, the New York Post reported that the order Trump is expected to sign will give federal agencies 60 days to present plans to deal with antisemitism in places such as college campuses. It also calls for the deportation on non-citizens who commit illegal acts while protesting against Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7, even if they have student visas.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump stated in a fact sheet on the executive order. “I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”