Multiple airlines have announced that they will resume flights to Israel, following cancellations due to concerns regarding tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group.

Among the airlines to resume flights are Wizz Air, Ethiopian Airlines, and Etihad. Israel Hayom reported that Etihad will use Dreamliner jets for the flight, in an attempt to partially compensate for Sunday's canceled flights.

Air France and British Airlines are expected to resume flights later this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Israel's Civil Aviation Authority and the Airports Authority are working to encourage additional airlines to resume flights to Israel, and additional announcements are expected in the coming days.

Early on Sunday morning, operations were halted at Ben Gurion Airport after the closure of the airspace in the area. However, at 7:00 AM, operations resumed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Despite the resumption of operations, various airlines canceled their flights to Israel, and an aviation industry source told Channel 12 News that the return to routine will not be immediate as the flight schedule was completely disrupted.