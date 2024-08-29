Foreign Minister Israel Katz issued a statement on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of European Union (EU) foreign ministers, scheduled for Thursday, in which they are expected to discuss possible sanctions against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

“We are working tirelessly with our European allies to prevent anti-Israel decisions at tomorrow’s EU Foreign Ministers meeting, pushed by anti-Israel elements,” said Katz.

“Our message is clear: In a reality where Israel faces threats from Iran and its proxy terror organizations, the free world must stand with Israel, not against it,” he added.

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell plans to request at Thursday’s meeting that member states jointly impose sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

However, such a resolution would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, making it unlikely to pass. If the request fails to gain full support, there is a possibility that individual EU states could pursue sanctions independently.

Borrell's proposal follows public statements he made two weeks ago in response to remarks by Ben Gvir and Smotrich regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“While the World pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians. Like Min. Smotrich’s sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda,” wrote Borrell two weeks ago in a post on social media site X.

“I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire,” he added.

Responding to Borrell’s comments, Smotrich said at the time that “his words are a clear and dangerous indication that he sides with terror and let there be no mistake, he could not care less about the Palestinian people.”

"This war requires the choice between good and evil, and clearly Borrell has chosen the wrong side of history," Smotrich concluded.

According to a report in Channel 12 News, Thursday’s meeting will also discuss an agreement between Israel and the EU, which allows for cooperation in a variety of fields but there are those calling for its cancellation.