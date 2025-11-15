The head of the German-Arab school in the Neukölln immigrant neighborhood in Berlin, Hudaifa al-Mashhadani, was attacked yesterday (Friday) by an unknown person who tried to push him onto the subway tracks as a train was entering the platform.

According to a report by Kan News, al-Mashhadani, a moderate Muslim and a declared opponent of Hamas and Islamist extremist movements, who also serves as secretary-general of the German-Arab Council, said, "When the subway entered and I was about to board the front carriage - the one where the driver sits - I was suddenly and completely unexpectedly pushed violently from behind several times, as if someone wanted to push me in front of the train."

It was also reported that the unknown attacker made "threatening hand gestures". Al-Mashhadani assumed that the attacker had recognized him and lay in wait for him.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner condemned the "cowardly act." Wegner also praised al-Mashhadani, the "committed to dialogue and understanding", and said, "Berlin belongs to those who build bridges - not to those who spread hate."