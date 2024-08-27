During a routine inspection in the Gaza Division, a shell was fired from the barrel of a tank. The incident ended without injuries and the shell fell into the sea.

The tank in question belonged to a battalion that apparently left a shell in the barrel before the inspection. The inspector, who did not check if the barrel was empty, accidentally fired the shot.

Officials in the Southern Command told Channel 12 News: "This is a case of poor conduct by several factors in the incident. Lessons will be learned after the investigation."

This is the second incident within two months in the Gaza Division involving a tank, and fortunately, it ended without injuries. At the beginning of June, a tank hit the cars of reservists parked in the Kerem Shalom area, splitting the vehicles in two but causing no injuries.