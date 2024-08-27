The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has chosen to accept a ruling that found it did not ensure equal access to the school for all students, including Jews, JNS reported on Monday.

Lawyers for the college withdrew an appeal on Friday filed following their defeat in Frankel v. Regents of the University of California, a suit filed by three students, according to the report.

In his written decision, Judge Mark Scarsi called the situation on campus “so unimaginable and abhorrent to our constitutional guarantee of religious freedom that it bears repeating.”

UCLA spokeswoman Katherine Alvarado told The Washington Free Beacon that “we will abide by the injunction as this case makes its way through the courts.”

Mark Rienzi, the attorney who represented the students, said in a statement that “we’re glad to see UCLA in full retreat. Appealing Judge Scarsi’s very reasonable order to stop discriminating against Jews was always a bad idea.”

The three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.

Last month, the judge ordered that UCLA craft a plan to protect Jewish students.

At least 25 people were arrested at UCLA in June after setting up multiple pro-Palestinian Arab encampments on campus that police said were unlawful.

As a result of the encampments, the group damaged a fountain, spray-painted brick walkways, tampered with fire safety equipment, damaged patio furniture, stripped wire from electrical fixtures and vandalized vehicles.

A day earlier, A Chabad Lubavitch rabbi at UCLA was assaulted by the anti-Israel activists. According to Shabbos Kestenbaum, an American Jew, the students called their victim a "Zionist pedophile rabbi," and told him to "go back to Poland."

The UCLA encampment was one of many pro-Palestinian Arab encampments which had been set up at campuses across the US.

Some of the anti-Israel encampments at universities have been taken down by police officers, while others have been cleared voluntarily following agreements with the administrations.