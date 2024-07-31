A federal judge has ordered that UCLA craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian Arab protests broke out on campus, KABC reported.

The order was handed down on Monday, according to the report.

Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.

Yitzchok Frankel, a UCLA law student who is Jewish, said in the lawsuit that he declined an invitation from the director of student life to help host a lunch gathering because he did not feel safe participating.

Frankel argued UCLA was failing to foster a safe environment for Jewish students on campus.

UCLA spokesperson Mary Osako said the school is "committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive campus, holding those who engaged in violence accountable, and combatting antisemitism in all forms."

"We have applied lessons learned from this spring's protests and continue to work to foster a campus culture where everyone feels welcome and free from intimidation, discrimination and harassment," Osako said in a statement quoted by KABC.

The University was ordered to craft a proposed plan by next month.

At least 25 people were arrested at UCLA in June after setting up multiple pro-Palestinian Arab encampments on campus that police said were unlawful.

As a result of the encampments, the group damaged a fountain, spray-painted brick walkways, tampered with fire safety equipment, damaged patio furniture, stripped wire from electrical fixtures and vandalized vehicles.

A day earlier, A Chabad Lubavitch rabbi at UCLA was assaulted by the anti-Israel activists. According to Shabbos Kestenbaum, an American Jew, the students called their victim a "Zionist pedophile rabbi," and told him to "go back to Poland."

The UCLA encampment was one of many pro-Palestinian Arab encampments which had been set up at campuses across the US.

Some of the anti-Israel encampments at universities have been taken down by police officers, while others have been cleared voluntarily following agreements with the administrations.