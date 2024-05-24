Anti-Israel protesters set up a new encampment at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) yesterday (Thursday).

The previous encampment was removed on May 2, days after violent clashes broke out between anti-Israel protesters and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators.

Dozens of police officers were summoned to campus in response to the new encampment.

ABC7 reported that a food delivery robot was blocked from making a delivery to the encampment by police. However, police were unable to prevent a mass of protesters from getting past them to deliver supplies to the encampment.

The new encampment was set up as UCLA Chancellor Gene Block attended a Congressional hearing on the antisemitism displayed at the recent anti-Israel encampments on American college campuses.