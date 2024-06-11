Protesters confront each other at UCLA
Protesters confront each other at UCLA

A Chabad Lubavitch rabbi at UCLA was assaulted Monday night live on camera.

According to Shabbos Kestenbaum, an American Jew, the students called their victim a "Zionist pedophile rabbi," and told him to "go back to Poland."

"We are in such a dark, dangerous time in our country, with almost no leadership fighting back," Kestenbaum commented.

Late last month, the police chief at the University of California, Los Angeles, was reassigned following criticism over his handling of recent campus demonstrations that included a mob attacking a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment.

The reassignment followed UCLA’s May 5 announcement of the creation of a new chief safety officer position to oversee campus security operations. Sporadic disruptions continued following the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment and some 200 arrests on April 30.

Several days later, the LAPD and California Highway Patrol once again cleared the pro-Palestinian Arab encampment, arresting 132 protesters.

The UCLA encampment is one of many pro-Palestinian Arab encampments which have been set up at campuses across the US in recent weeks, as protests against the war in Gaza intensify.

Some of the anti-Israel encampments at universities have been taken down by police officers, while others have been cleared voluntarily following agreements with the administrations.

The week before the reassignment, police broke up a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment at the University of Michigan, arresting at least four people.