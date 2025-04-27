Police and the Nature and Parks Authority have returned four rare parrots worth a quarter of a million shekel to the Jungle Kef zoo in Beit Zera in northern Israel.

The central Border Police unit in northern Israel is conducting an investigation, at the center of which is a cell of suspects who stole valuable parrots and were arrested over the weekend in Kafr Hableh.

The investigation was opened three weeks ago, when Jungle Kef suffered a break-in and seven rare and valuable parrots were stolen.

Over the weekend, as the investigation progressed, investigators succeeded in locating the stolen parrots, which were found in the Arab city of Tulkarm.

The investigation is ongoing, police stressed.

All the stolen parrots are of endangered species. They have been examined by the Nature and Parks Authority and transferred for additional examinations.