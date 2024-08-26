The military prosecution is expected to file an indictment tomorrow (Tuesday) against Ibrahim Mansour, a Hamas operative, for the murder of prison service officer Yochai Avni in his apartment in he Binyamin region. He will be charged with murder but the nationalistic motive is not expected to be included in the indictment.

Ynet has learned that in a polygraph test conducted on Mansour, in which he was asked whether he had planned the murder prior to its execution, he was found to be lying when he answered this question in the negative.

In his version of the interrogations, he claimed that it was a burglary that went wrong and that he had not planned the murder, which occurred last month. Moreover, the investigation revealed that Mansour had been carrying a knife shortly before the murder. The Institute of Forensic Medicine determined that Avni had been stabbed 66 times in all parts of his body.

Avni was found unconscious and with stabbing injuries in his home after a fire broke out in the building. The rescue forces that were called to the scene pronounced him dead at the scene.

From the initial collection of findings, the suspicion of murder arose. A joint investigation team was established, including the central unit of the Jerusalem District Police and the ISA

After a quick investigation, evidence was collected at the murder site and the identity of the suspect in the murder was discovered.

The suspect in the murder was arrested about ten days ago, on July 10, by the Gideon Unit of the Israel Police, together with an operational unit of the ISA and with the assistance of the IDF forces. After his arrest, the suspect was transferred for a joint investigation by the ISA and the Jerusalem central unit.