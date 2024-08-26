Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday published a video to his X account which blames the Biden administration for the deaths of 31 Americans during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and says that Trump kept the US out of wars through strength during his time in office.

“History shows very plainly that evil only respects one thing: Unyielding strength. When I’m back in the White House, our enemies will know: If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours,” Trump says in the video.

In an earlier post on the social media site, Trump blasted the Biden administration’s approach to the conflict in the Middle East

“Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick. Let’s not have World War lll, because that’s where we’re heading!”

Trump has repeatedly stated that Israel would not have come under attack on October 7 had he been President, noting that when he was in office, his policy resulted in Iran having no money to fund Hamas and Hezbollah attacks on Israel.

Last month, before President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, Trump warned that Iran “is rapidly building a large scale arsenal of nuclear weapons” and added that Biden “will drop to his knees and beg Iran for mercy."

Sunday’s comments followed Israel's preemptive strike in Lebanon which was meant to prevent Hezbollah from attacking strategic targets in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the strike at the start of the Cabinet meeting and said, "What happened today is not the end of the story. Hezbollah tried this morning to attack the State of Israel with rockets and UAVs. We order the IDF to carry out a powerful preventative attack to remove the threat.”

Netanyahu added, "We are striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows. Three weeks ago, we eliminated its military chief and today we foiled its attack plans. Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran must know that this is another step to change the situation in the north and to bring our residents home safely. And I reiterate- this is not the end of the story."