US President Donald Trump addressed the situation of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza today.

"There are 59 hostages. There is progress, we are getting closer to their return. We are dealing with Israel and also with Hamas, who are a group of bad people," Trump said.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also spoke with families of hostages and stated that a deal to free their loved ones could be "days" away.

According to Witkoff, “a very serious deal on the table," adding that "it’s a matter of days."